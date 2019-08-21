|
Gene Edward Crone Sr.
York - Gene Edward Crone Sr. was taken home by angels on August 15, 2019 after a fatal car crash. He was born August 30, 1939 to the late William Albert Crone and Anna (Hess) Crone. In addition to his parents, he is proceeded in death by two sons; Gene E. Crone Jr., and Rick Crone as well as a great-granddaughter Nora Sharp.
Gene was born and raised in York, Pennsylvania and work at Cole Steel Factory and retired from BAE Defense Inc. He also handcrafted knives and jewelry which he sold at local fairs, events and flea markets. Gene's passion was fishing. He was an avid angler living and fishing in Florida during the winter and at Indian River Inlet, Delaware in the summer.
He is survived by a daughter, Bambie (Crone) Jordan and husband, Ken of Windsor, Pennsylvania and a sister, Patricia Crone McIlvain of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren,one nephew and 3 nieces.
Gene's ashes will laid to rest in a private ceremony at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019