Gene Garner
RED LION - Gene D. Garner, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Janet Louise (Gehr) Garner, who passed away May 3, 2019. The couple had been married 61 years.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 900 Pleasant Grove Rd. in Red Lion. Pastor Terry Robinson will be officiating at the service. Visitations will be from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion and Monday 10-11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Garner was born in Windsor Township on February 10, 1939, the son of the late Richard E. and Cleda B (Miller) Garner. He retired in 2001 from Yorktowne Kitchens in Red Lion.
Mr. Garner was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Red Lion. He was a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 35, PA National Guard and Rebersburg Hunting Club.
Mr. Garner leaves two sons, Kevin B. Garner and his wife Lisa of Bittersville, Douglas G. Garner and his wife Robyn of Felton, a grandson, Seth D. Garner and his wife Danielle; a great granddaughter, Sarah Garner; a brother, Clair M. Garner and a sister, Karen S. Ranker. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ned L. Garner.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America, Troop 35, c/o St. John's U.C.C. Church, 161 N. Main Street, Red Lion, PA 17356. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 19, 2019