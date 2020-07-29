Gene Hildebrand
York - Gene B. Hildebrand, 92 of York, formerly of Dallastown passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Elmcroft of York. He was the beloved husband of the late Delores (Eisensmith) Hildebrand.
Born May 30, 1928 in Dallastown, he was the son of the late Palmer W. and Helen I. (Jamison) Hildebrand.
Gene was a proud Army veteran and served in the Korean War. He devoted his time to his community as a member of the Dallastown American Legion Post # 605, Red Lion Masonic Lodge # 649, Harrisburg Consistory, Zembo Shrine of Harrisburg, York County Shrine Club, Square Club of York and Dallastown Rescue Fire Company #1. In 1990, he retired from Keener Kitchens after a long career as a cabinet maker. Gene was also an avid sports fan, and especially enjoyed Penn State, the Hershey Bears, the Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Ravens.
Mr. Hildebrand is survived by 1 daughter, Lori J. Allen and her husband, Terry of Felton; 1 grandson, Chad S. Arnold and his wife, Sherry of Felton and 1 great-granddaughter, Mackenzie A. Arnold of Felton, as well as many other loving family members and extended family.
A graveside service to honor Gene's life will be held on Friday, July 31st at 11am at Dallastown Union Cemetery with Pastor Patti Bream officiating. Guests are encouraged to arrive at the cemetery by 10:45am.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church; 126 W. Main St.; Dallastown, PA 17313 or to the Alzheimer's Association
; South Central PA Chapter; 3544 North Progress Ave.; Suite 205; Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc. in Dallastown.
To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com