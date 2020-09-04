Gene passed away Sunday evening August 30th at home with his wife and loved ones by his side.
Born September 4th, 1943. Gene was the son of the late Maurice and Martha Kessler. He was the husband of Chris Kessler. They celebrated 41 years of marriage on July 21st.
Gene was preceded in death by an infant son Bobby Allen Kessler and two brothers, Maurice Kessler and Ernest Kessler.
He is survived by one brother Jack Kessler and wife Darlene of Dover and several nieces and nephews.
Gene will be remembered by many and was respected and admired for his lifelong dedication to his physical health and fitness. Also known as a "health nut", he was very disciplined in his eating and exercise with a 50+ year history of morning calisthenics & running. At 76 yrs old he could still be seen jogging through the neighborhood for 3 miles 4 times a week and walking every afternoon at John Rudy Park.
Gene's maintenance & upkeep mentality was not limited to his physical body. He maintained & repaired everything... to last a lifetime. He lived a remarkably frugal life and had the ability to fix or improvise most anything; cars, motorcycles, equipment & even clothing. He spent a lot of time under the hood of a car, especially VW diesels or sitting at the sewing machine repairing anything from zippers & socks to leather seat covers.
Few people knew that he was also a very generous giver. Giving not only many hours of his time to help others with his mechanical abilities, but many people and organizations have benefited from his generous donations & loans over the years as well.
Gene's greatest attribute above all things was his unshakeable, steadfast faith and trust in God. He loved to share his journey with others when he had the opportunity in hopes that it would help & inspire others in their journey.
Gene will be greatly missed, but he will never be forgotten by those whose lives he touched while here on this earth.
Because Gene did not want us to make a fuss over him we ask that in lieu of a memorial service that his friends take a moment of silence to treasure a fond memory they have of Gene.
The family will gather together for a time of remembrance at Sam Lewis park later this month.
Memorial contributions can be made to Servants, Inc. of Red Lion. They offer hope & help to those in need. www.servants.org