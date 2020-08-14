1/1
Gene S. Abel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene S. Abel

Dover - Gene S. Abel, 91, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital.

He was the husband of Charlotte A. Abel of Dover.

Gene was born in Wrightsville on December 25, 1928, son of the late James H. and Beulah M. Abel.

Gene retired from Benco Dental in December, 2002 after a 30 year career as a dental sales representative. Gene had an adventuresome spirit and loved to travel. In his younger years, he played organized softball for his church and work teams, First Assembly of God and Dentsply International (Dentsco A.A.), respectively.

More than anything, Gene loved and faithfully served His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in many capacities within his church, in prison ministry, and as a member of Gideons International. He was a member of the Church of the Open Door since 2010. He loved praying for people, and was a man of great faith. Next to his love for God, Gene devotedly loved his wife and family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Lora Abel of York; and his son, David Abel and his wife, Melissa of York.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York, with Pastor Robert Riedy officiating. A viewing will be held on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved