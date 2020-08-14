Gene S. AbelDover - Gene S. Abel, 91, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital.He was the husband of Charlotte A. Abel of Dover.Gene was born in Wrightsville on December 25, 1928, son of the late James H. and Beulah M. Abel.Gene retired from Benco Dental in December, 2002 after a 30 year career as a dental sales representative. Gene had an adventuresome spirit and loved to travel. In his younger years, he played organized softball for his church and work teams, First Assembly of God and Dentsply International (Dentsco A.A.), respectively.More than anything, Gene loved and faithfully served His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in many capacities within his church, in prison ministry, and as a member of Gideons International. He was a member of the Church of the Open Door since 2010. He loved praying for people, and was a man of great faith. Next to his love for God, Gene devotedly loved his wife and family.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Lora Abel of York; and his son, David Abel and his wife, Melissa of York.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York, with Pastor Robert Riedy officiating. A viewing will be held on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.