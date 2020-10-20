Geneva Alice MoodyLewisberry, PA - Geneva Alice Moody, 92 of Lewisberry, PA, died at York Hospital on October 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late Raymond C. Moody.Born August 12, 1928 in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Lewis and Mary Lydia (Hill) Crimmins.Geneva is survived by a son, Robert L. Moody and his companion, Kimberly Ott of Gettysburg, PA, a daughter, Dixie Sue Moody of Enola, PA, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and her loving friend, Kandey Butler, and her family, of North Carolina. In addition to her parents and her husband, Geneva was also preceded in death by a son, Randy Moody.Following cremation, a private interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 or to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.