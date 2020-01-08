Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva Frey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva P. Frey


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geneva P. Frey Obituary
Geneva P. Frey

York - Geneva P. Frey (Howdyshell) died Friday, January 3rd 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was born April 28th, 1931, in York, PA. Geneva was preceded in death by her husband of almost 63 years, Keith L. Frey. She is survived by her daughter, Connie J. Crawford, of Middletown, DE. Her son, Brian K Frey and wife Seanna, of York,PA. Her daughter Christine L. Frey, of Manchester, PA. granddaughter, Shannan M. Bitner of Etters, PA. Grandson, Allan Michael Wolf and wife Kimberly of Middletown, DE, and great grandson, Alexander P. Wolf.

Geneva was preceded in death by her mother, Cora F. Howdyshell (Knicely) and her father, Abraham P. Howdyshell. With respect to Geneva's wishes, she was cremated and the family will be having a private memorial service.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. will be assisting the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geneva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -