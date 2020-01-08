|
Geneva P. Frey
York - Geneva P. Frey (Howdyshell) died Friday, January 3rd 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was born April 28th, 1931, in York, PA. Geneva was preceded in death by her husband of almost 63 years, Keith L. Frey. She is survived by her daughter, Connie J. Crawford, of Middletown, DE. Her son, Brian K Frey and wife Seanna, of York,PA. Her daughter Christine L. Frey, of Manchester, PA. granddaughter, Shannan M. Bitner of Etters, PA. Grandson, Allan Michael Wolf and wife Kimberly of Middletown, DE, and great grandson, Alexander P. Wolf.
Geneva was preceded in death by her mother, Cora F. Howdyshell (Knicely) and her father, Abraham P. Howdyshell. With respect to Geneva's wishes, she was cremated and the family will be having a private memorial service.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. will be assisting the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020