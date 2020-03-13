|
In Loving Memory of My Husband
George A. Bodnar
Who passed away March 13, 2018
I'm sending a dove to Heaven
with a parcel on its wings,
Be careful when you open it,
it's filled with beautiful things.
~~
Inside are a million kisses
wrapped up in a million hugs,
to say how much I miss you,
and to send you all my love.
~~
I hold you close within my heart,
and there you will remain,
to walk with me throughout my life
until we meet again.
~~
God has you in his keeping,
But I have you in my heart.
I love and miss you more each day,
Karen
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020