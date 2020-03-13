Resources
George A. Bodnar

George A. Bodnar In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of My Husband

George A. Bodnar

Who passed away March 13, 2018

I'm sending a dove to Heaven

with a parcel on its wings,

Be careful when you open it,

it's filled with beautiful things.

~~

Inside are a million kisses

wrapped up in a million hugs,

to say how much I miss you,

and to send you all my love.

~~

I hold you close within my heart,

and there you will remain,

to walk with me throughout my life

until we meet again.

~~

God has you in his keeping,

But I have you in my heart.

I love and miss you more each day,

Karen
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020
