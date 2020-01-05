Services
George A. Spangler Jr.


1946 - 2020
George A. Spangler Jr. Obituary
George A. Spangler, Jr.

York - George A. Spangler Jr., 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Manor Care North in York. He was the loving husband of Fay R. Spangler. George was born on February 10, 1946 in York and was the son of the late George A. Spangler and Edna (Sheets) Spangler.

George graduated from York High in 1965. He then served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He owned Spangler Paints in York and later retired from working at the U.S. Postal Service. In addition to loving his time with his family, George was an avid collector of stamps and coins.

The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In addition to his wife, George is survived by his sister Ruth E. Tome and his niece Sherry of Gettysburg. Also surviving are his stepdaughter, Mika Q. Shipley and husband Matt of Ocean City, MD; his stepson, James (J.C.) Troutman of York; and his much loved step granddaughter, Pennie J. Troutman of York.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mr. Sandy's Homeless Veterans Center, 412 W. King St. York, PA 17403. The center accepts household goods, men's clothing, and monetary contributions. Please call 717-495-2924 for details.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
