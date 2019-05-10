Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Viewing
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:30 AM
George A. Tampsett Jr. Obituary
George A. Tampsett, Jr.

Shrewsbury - George A. Tampsett, Jr., 88, of Shrewsbury passed away at SpiriTrust Lutheran the Village at Shrewsbury, on Sunday May 5, 2019. He was the son of the late Mary (Calp) Tampsett; George A. Tampsett and Kathryn Tampsett.

George A. Tampsett, Jr. was born in York, PA and retired after working many years at the G.Summers Canning Co.

George is survived by his 3 siblings Gardenia Wallace and her husband Lowell, Elaine Taylor, and William Tampsett and his wife Penelope; several nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents Mary (Calp) Tampsett, and George A. Tampsett, Sr. and his wife Kathryn, and a sister Elva Olewiler.

A public viewing will be held from 10:30 - 11:30 AM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second St., New Freedom on Monday May 13, 2019. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 AM at the funeral home with Rev. George M. Schneider officiating services. Interment will follow at the New Freedom Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in George's memory to the SPCA at 3159 N Susquehanna Trl, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 10, 2019
