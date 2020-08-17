George D. Conrad, Jr.
Red Lion -
George D. Conrad, Jr, 82 of Red Lion, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, August 15th. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to Barbara A. (Rauhauser) Conrad.
Mr. Conrad was born in Martinsville, PA on May 23, 1938 and was the son of the late George D. and Rhodessa (Kinard) Conrad.
George was a 1956 graduate of Red Lion High School. Following high school, he proudly served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged. George was a pressman for Standard Register and retired after 37 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and earlier in life bowled in various leagues. He was a member of the York White Rose Wanderers Club and walked in all 50 states, Mexico and Canada, as well as all of the counties in Pennsylvania. He was also a member of the Isaac Walton League and was a huge Philadelphia Phillies fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Patricia Kulp and his son, William Conrad and his wife Paula. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Josh, Ben and Bethann Kulp and Thomas and Adam Smith; brothers, Phil, Tom and Mike Conrad, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nona Burke.
A graveside service to celebrate George's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 20th at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery gates at 10:45 AM. Please dress comfortably for the weather.
Memorial contributions may be made to York County Parks or to your favorite charity
.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
To share memories with the family please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com