|
|
George D. Lambert
York -
George David Lambert (Dave), 65, of York, PA, passed away suddenly at home on March 25, 2019. Born on August 1, 1953 in Baltimore, MD to Philip O. Lambert & Doris Logan Lambert. He married Jane R. Troup, who survives, on October 6, 1984.
He is also survived by his nieces & nephews and in-laws, James R Troup Jr and Nathan Troup. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, John P. Lambert, Mary Fisher & Nancy Eichelberger.
A woodworker by trade, he specialized in oak dog feeders inspired by his beloved Swissy, Gracie. He was a member of the 89ers Athletic Club & a life-long Baltimore Colts fan (not Indy) & a Ravens & Orioles fan. He loved making his own mixed music CDs.
In his memory, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue, Inc in New Freedom, PA. No services will be held.
Cremation was handled by the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc.
www.KefferFH.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019