George D. Wagner
York - George D. Wagner, 94, entered into rest at 9:19 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Sprenkle Drive. He was the husband of the late Mary F. (Cook) Wagner to whom he was married 70 years.
Born March 28, 1926 in Brogue, George was the son of the late Ervin C. and Blanche M. (Wambaugh) Wagner.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and worked as a carpenter.
George was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church; Masonic White Rose Lodge #706, Free & Accepted Masons; Tall Cedars of Lebanon; Shiloh American Legion Post 791; West York VFW Post 8951; Carpenters Local 65; and Thirteenth Ward Political Club. He enjoyed traveling with his wife.
George is survived by a daughter, Deborah A. Leppo of Dover; a son, Terry Lee Wagner of Dover; five grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Luther E. Wagner.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend George's memorial service at 11 a.m. and the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover where veteran's honors will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Burial is at the convenience of the family in Mount Rose Cemetery. Officiating will be Chaplain Tricia McMackin, of SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Sprenkle Drive.
