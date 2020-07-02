1/1
George D. Wagner
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George D. Wagner

York - George D. Wagner, 94, entered into rest at 9:19 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Sprenkle Drive. He was the husband of the late Mary F. (Cook) Wagner to whom he was married 70 years.

Born March 28, 1926 in Brogue, George was the son of the late Ervin C. and Blanche M. (Wambaugh) Wagner.

He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and worked as a carpenter.

George was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church; Masonic White Rose Lodge #706, Free & Accepted Masons; Tall Cedars of Lebanon; Shiloh American Legion Post 791; West York VFW Post 8951; Carpenters Local 65; and Thirteenth Ward Political Club. He enjoyed traveling with his wife.

George is survived by a daughter, Deborah A. Leppo of Dover; a son, Terry Lee Wagner of Dover; five grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Luther E. Wagner.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend George's memorial service at 11 a.m. and the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover where veteran's honors will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Burial is at the convenience of the family in Mount Rose Cemetery. Officiating will be Chaplain Tricia McMackin, of SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Sprenkle Drive.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Emig Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved