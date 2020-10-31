1/1
George David Brown Jr.
George David Brown, Jr.

York Haven - George David Brown, Jr., 75, of York Haven, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, East Pennsboro Twp.

He was a retired Diesel Mechanic with UPS, Harrisburg, later retired from PADE Auto Auction, Strinestown and was also a delivery driver for An Olde Towne Florist & Greenery, New Cumberland. He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Yocumtown; Teamsters Union Local 776, Harrisburg; and the National Street Rod Association. Dave had a passion for collecting cars and his pride and joy were his 1932 Ford Coupe and his 1936 Dodge. He was an avid NASCAR fan and had an affinity for golden retrievers.

Dave was born in Mechanicsburg to the late George David and Freda Irene (Bower) Brown, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Peter Joseph Brown and two sisters, Donna Martin and Deanna Brown.

He is survived by his fiancée Elizabeth A. Wolf; daughter Michelle I. Strine and husband Dustin of Carlisle; brother Duane Brown and wife Ginger of Brazoria, TX; step-son Michael Wolf of Etters; step-daughter Michele Butts of Yocumtown; grandchildren, Gabriella and Logan Gouse; step granddaughters, Leah Vandermark and husband Edward and Niki Wolf and fiancé Justin Arnold; great granddaughter Noelle Mosby; step great grandchildren, Kaighlee and Aiden Vandermark; and his canine companion "Charlie".

A viewing will be held from 10 am until noon on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services, New Cumberland. With attendance restrictions due to COVID, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Paddletown Cemetery, Newberry Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are respectfully encouraged to Dave's church, Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church LCW, 470 Yocumtown Rd. Etters, PA 17319.

To send messages of condolence to Dave's family or for driving directions, please visit www.Parthemore.com .




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
