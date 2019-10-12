|
George E. Chandlee
Brogue - George E. Chandlee, 97, died on Friday, October 11, 2019 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of the late Mary Jane (Miller) Chandlee.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with Certified Celebrant Betty Frey officiating. A viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Entombment will follow at Mt. Rose Cemetery with full military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Born on September 2, 1922 in Bryansville, he was a son of the late Edgar and Ada (Ruff) Chandlee. George was a conductor at M & P Railroad and later was a truck driver for Motor Freight Express.
Mr. Chandlee was a member of the York Lodge No 266 F.&A.M., Zembo Shrine and the Valley of Harrisburg, A.A.S.R.. He also enjoyed spending his winters in Florida.
George leaves, three sons, Charles "Bud" Chandlee and his wife, Lisa of Brogue, Robert Chandlee and his wife, Terri of Red Lion and Rocky Chandlee and his wife, Sonia of Dallastown; daughter, Christina Thomas and her husband, David of Sarasota, FL; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019