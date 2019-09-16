Services
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
George E. Kroll


1931 - 2019
George E. Kroll Obituary
George E. Kroll

North Codorus Twp - George E. Kroll, age 87, of North Codorus Township, York, died Friday, September 13, 2019, at Country Meadows of York-West. He was the husband of the late Barbara A. (Reider) Kroll.

Born November 17, 1931 in York, a son of the late Edward W. and Cora M. (Hall) Kroll, he was retired as Fire Chief of the City of York, serving the department for 39 years. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church; West York VFW Post 8951; and the YMCA, where he had served on the Board of Directors and as Chairman of its membership drive in 1983 and 1984. He had also been a volunteer for , and an Advisor for the Boy Scouts of America Fire and Emergency Services Explorer Post. An avid racquetball player at Sawmill Racquet Club and LA Fitness, he was a former State Champion in Open Class. He also served in the US Navy on the Battleship Iowa during the Korean War.

Mr. Kroll is survived by his long time companion, Shirley A. King, of York; a son, George E. Kroll, II, and his wife Linda, of Monument, Colorado; two grandsons, Roberto and Antonio Barranca; and his son-in-law, German Barranca. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Christine D. Barranca; and a sister, Mildred Markey.

A public viewing will be held from noon until 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York. Private funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday with his Pastor, The Rev. Dr. Alan J. Watt, officiating. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery, with flag presentation by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 North Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York PA 17401; or to , 2951 Whiteford Road, #304, York PA 17402.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 16, 2019
