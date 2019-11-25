|
|
George E. Peters
York - George E. Peters, 76, died on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at York Hospital.
George was born in York on July 15, 1943, son of the late Edward F. and Doretha L. (Kohler) Peters.
George graduated from Eastern High School. He was a bus driver with Red Lion Bus Co. and drove tour buses for Wolf and Capital Bus Companies. He was a member of the Southern PA Bluegrass Association. He transported the Big Country Blue Grass Band for several years throughout the country.
George is survived by many cousins and several aunts and uncles.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with Pastor Paul W. Bentzel officiating. A viewing will be held on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019