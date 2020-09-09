1/
George E. Platts Iii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George E. Platts III

Lewisberry - George E. Platts III, 69, of Lewisberry PA passed in his sleep at home on September 4, 2020.

He was born on June 14, 1951 in York Pa to Evadel Platts and the late George E. Platts, Jr.

George graduated from the welding program at York County Vo-Tech in 1969. Between camping, traveling, running and hiking on the Appalachian trail, he built motorcycles for Harley Davidson. He was known for precision welds, harassing the engineers and marrying the best-looking woman in the plant, Ronny Kay Stevens, who became his loving wife of over 30 years.

Following an early retirement, he expanded his decades long interest in colonial history which led him to volunteer at numerous historical sites throughout Pennsylvania. He was particularly fond of Dill's Tavern, where he enjoyed black powder shooting, demonstrating blacksmithing techniques and serving as an active board member of the Northern York County Historical & Preservation Society. He will be remembered for his love of working with kids, training new docents, craftsmanship, and infectious laughter. His weekly tavern tours were not only informative and fun, but were conducted with a passion that made the tavern, the tour and George memorable.

George was preceded in death by his father George, Jr. and brother Timothy S. Platts. He is survived by his wife Ronny (Stevens) Platts, his mother Evadel Platts, sisters Andrea Platts and Pamela Leonard, and nephew Symeon Platts.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 W Market St, York.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Northern York County Historical and Preservation Society (NYCHAPS), P.O. Box 340, Dillsburg, Pennsylvania 17019.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved