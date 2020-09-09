George E. Platts IIILewisberry - George E. Platts III, 69, of Lewisberry PA passed in his sleep at home on September 4, 2020.He was born on June 14, 1951 in York Pa to Evadel Platts and the late George E. Platts, Jr.George graduated from the welding program at York County Vo-Tech in 1969. Between camping, traveling, running and hiking on the Appalachian trail, he built motorcycles for Harley Davidson. He was known for precision welds, harassing the engineers and marrying the best-looking woman in the plant, Ronny Kay Stevens, who became his loving wife of over 30 years.Following an early retirement, he expanded his decades long interest in colonial history which led him to volunteer at numerous historical sites throughout Pennsylvania. He was particularly fond of Dill's Tavern, where he enjoyed black powder shooting, demonstrating blacksmithing techniques and serving as an active board member of the Northern York County Historical & Preservation Society. He will be remembered for his love of working with kids, training new docents, craftsmanship, and infectious laughter. His weekly tavern tours were not only informative and fun, but were conducted with a passion that made the tavern, the tour and George memorable.George was preceded in death by his father George, Jr. and brother Timothy S. Platts. He is survived by his wife Ronny (Stevens) Platts, his mother Evadel Platts, sisters Andrea Platts and Pamela Leonard, and nephew Symeon Platts.A viewing will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 W Market St, York.Memorial contributions may be made to the Northern York County Historical and Preservation Society (NYCHAPS), P.O. Box 340, Dillsburg, Pennsylvania 17019.