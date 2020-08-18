1/
George Eugene Michaels
George Eugene Michaels

Oxford, MS - Mr. George Eugene Michaels, age 84, passed away Saturday August 15th, 2020, in Oxford, MS. There will be a private service announced at later time. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

George was born to the late Charles and Hilda Michaels in 1935. He served in the US army in the 10th Mountain division. After the Military he went on to receive his associates Degree. He was a career man who worked at Borg Warner, Reliance, Alto, Lanham Machinery, and Gemini Equipment Company before opening his own company, Eastern Bakery Equipment Company.

George was a character: feisty, dedicated, funny, and independent. If you didn't walk away from him laughing, you didn't meet George. He had a great sense of humor, which lives on in his family today. He taught his family about hard work and dedication. If you needed a friend George was your guy.

George loved Scuba diving, going to the Caribbean and work. Younger George actually was a competitive roller-skater. His family will miss his quick wit and caring manor.

George is survived by his two daughters; Dana A Poe (Jay Poe) of NV, Diane A Smith (Ronald Smith) of MS; four grandchildren, Rachel Okerman of CA, Jonny Poe of CA, Ryan Smith of TX, Samantha Smith of Oxford, MS; two great-grandchildren, Hudson Shoffner and Jason Okerman.

He is preceded in death by Sally A Tedesco and Charles J. Michaels Jr.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VA (https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/).

Please leave online condolences on the Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.




Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coleman Funeral Home
601 Commerce Parkway
Oxford, MS 38655
(662) 234-3900
