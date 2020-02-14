|
George Eyster Jr.
West York - George P. Eyster, Jr., 93, entered into rest at 9:59 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital.
Born November 12, 1926 in Davidsburg, George was a son of the late George P. and Fairy G. (Raffensberger) Eyster.
George graduated from Dover High School in 1944 and was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, serving in Japan and the Army Band.
He was employed by Nina Dye Works and later retired following 40 years as a self-employed truck driver. George was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Dover where he was a member of the church council and choir. He was a former member of the York Hiking Club. George enjoyed local history and visiting with his neighbors.
He is survived by a sister, Anna Shermeyer of Dover; three brothers, Martin L. (Phyllis) Eyster of York, Henry E. (Eleanore) Eyster of Dover and John A. Eyster (friend, Karen) of Mount Pleasant, NC; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathleen Albrecht and Freda Smith.
Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend George's memorial service at 1 p.m. and the visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 9 N. Main St., Dover. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Salem Union Cemetery. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Amy Northridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 2001 George St., Dover, PA 17315; or New Hope Dover Center Building Fund, 62 N. Main St., Dover, PA 17315.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020