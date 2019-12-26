|
|
George F. Sciangula
YORK - George F. Sciangula, 89, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Mary J. (Neely) Sciangula to whom he was married for 61 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11AM, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements. A visitation will be held from 10-11AM, Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Military honors will be provided at the funeral home by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Born September 17, 1930 in York, he was a son of the late Emmanuel and Stella (Forte) Sciangula. Following his high school graduation, he earned his bachelor's degree from Penn State University.
He was employed with Top Flight as a production manager for several years until his retirement.
A United States Army Veteran of the Korean War, he was also an avid Penn State Fan.
Mr. Sciangula is survived by a son, Michael S. Sciangula and wife, Kelley of York; a daughter, Patricia J. Danner and husband, Frederick of Dover; five grandchildren, Angela Stockman, Jill Small, Randy Sciangula, Jason Danner and Amanda Spahr; three sisters, Anna Gurreri, Frances Terroso and Jenny Stoneseifer and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter, Susan M. MacLary.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Mr. Sciangula's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the staff at Country Meadows-York South (Leader Heights).
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019