George F. Weaver, Jr
Gettysburg -
George F. Weaver, Jr, 88, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Gettysburg Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Jane L. (Hunter) Weaver, his wife of 62 years.
George was a 1948 graduate of Biglerville High School, a life member of St. Paul's "The Pines" Lutheran Church in New Oxford, and retired from Cole Steel in York.
In addition to his wife Jane, George is survived by his children, Michelle L. Shaffer and her husband Tim of York, Scott A. Weaver and his wife Andrea, and Michael A. Weaver and his wife Kathy, all of New Oxford, seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:30 AM, at St. Paul's "The Pines" Lutheran Church, 1535 Hunterstown-Hampton Rd, New Oxford, with Deacon Nancy Gable officiating. Burial will be private. A viewing will be held on Wednesday at the church from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or to the . Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019