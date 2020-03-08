|
|
George H. Ahrens
York - George H. Ahrens passed away at home in York, Pa. on Tuesday morning March 3rd.
George was born in Avoca, Pa. on Sept. 2, 1931 and was 88 at the time of his death.
He was a corporal in the Army during the Korean war. George worked for PP&L company and retired as shift supervisor at the Holtwood Hydro-electric plant. During his life, George served as a Scoutmaster with BSA, was a member of the Falls school board and was a 32nd degree Mason in the Scottish Rite. George enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading and being involved in his family's lives.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Olga and three of his four younger siblings. He is survived by his brother, six children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A private service will be held at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown on March 11, at 1 pm followed by interment at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020