York - George H. "Skip" Shenberger, Jr., age 75, of York, died at 4:10 AM Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. He was the life partner and soul mate of Dinah Washington.



Born on August 30, 1943 in York, he was the only child of the late George H. Shenberger, Sr. and the late Arlene Romaine (Tomlinson) Shenberger. A professional barber and bartender, he retired as owner of Skip's Barbershop. Additionally he managed Gentry Barbershop at the York Valley Inn as well as Barber Inc. at the former York Mall. He also worked as a bartender throughout York County, including the York Valley Inn, where he managed the bar and restaurant. He had a passion for cooking, and enjoyed feeding his family, loved ones, and friends, and worked at several variety attractions at the York Fairgrounds for more than 25 years. His caring for others included sponsoring individuals through Alcoholics Anonymous on their path to recovery.



In addition to his life partner of 20 years, Mr. Shenberger is survived by four children, Heather Adams, and her husband Albert, of Dover, Troy Shenberger, and his wife Lumane, of York, Trent Shenberger of York, and Shannon Cunningham, of York; eight grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Courtney.



Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Viewings will be 6-8:00 PM Tuesday, and 1-2:00 PM Wednesday. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.