George Iberl
YORK - George Iberl, 83, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his residence in Spring Garden Township. He was the husband of Sheryl C. (Martin) Iberl.
A Private Celebration of Life Tribute will be held at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York. Family and friends may view his tribute service at https://tinyurl.com/Sensei-George-Iberl or on the Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc Facebook page.
Born September 7, 1936 in Allersberg, Germany, he was a son of the late Robert and Rosa Iberl.
Grand Master George Iberl was Chief Instructor at George Iberl Isshinryu Karate for several decades. Sensei Iberl's martial arts career has spanned some 60 years - from a young boy trying to survive war torn Germany to a respected and established teacher who always found new things to learn in Isshin-ryu, the martial art he calls "The Cadillac of Karate." Isshin-ryu has been his life. Please visit www.georgiberl.wordpress.com read more about George's extensive martial arts history.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Iberl is also survived by a son, Michael Iberl of York; two daughters, Lisa Albright of Virginia Beach, VA and Belinda Lang of Arizona; five grandchildren, Miranda Iberl, Michael Iberl, Lindsay and Tiara Fowers and Breelyn Stone; six great grandchildren, Landen, Jake, Camryn, Kenzlynn, Destiny, Aubery and Ari; two brothers, Siegfried Iberl of York and Henry Iberl of Germany and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Tyler Iberl and a brother, Robert Iberl.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
YORK - George Iberl, 83, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his residence in Spring Garden Township. He was the husband of Sheryl C. (Martin) Iberl.
A Private Celebration of Life Tribute will be held at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York. Family and friends may view his tribute service at https://tinyurl.com/Sensei-George-Iberl or on the Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc Facebook page.
Born September 7, 1936 in Allersberg, Germany, he was a son of the late Robert and Rosa Iberl.
Grand Master George Iberl was Chief Instructor at George Iberl Isshinryu Karate for several decades. Sensei Iberl's martial arts career has spanned some 60 years - from a young boy trying to survive war torn Germany to a respected and established teacher who always found new things to learn in Isshin-ryu, the martial art he calls "The Cadillac of Karate." Isshin-ryu has been his life. Please visit www.georgiberl.wordpress.com read more about George's extensive martial arts history.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Iberl is also survived by a son, Michael Iberl of York; two daughters, Lisa Albright of Virginia Beach, VA and Belinda Lang of Arizona; five grandchildren, Miranda Iberl, Michael Iberl, Lindsay and Tiara Fowers and Breelyn Stone; six great grandchildren, Landen, Jake, Camryn, Kenzlynn, Destiny, Aubery and Ari; two brothers, Siegfried Iberl of York and Henry Iberl of Germany and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Tyler Iberl and a brother, Robert Iberl.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from May 29 to May 31, 2020.