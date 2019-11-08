|
George Kenneth Tarasovic
Savannah, GA - George K. Tarasovic, born in Granville, NY, in 1930, passed away on October 24, 2019, at the age of 89 in Savannah, GA. Although being born in NY, George spent his childhood in Bridgeport, CT.
He went south to Louisiana State University to pursue his football career. George, a second-round draft pick had a stellar 15-year NFL career playing the majority of that time as a linebacker and defensive end for the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the age of 26, while playing for the Steelers, he married the love of his life Betty Lou Anderson of Pittsburgh, and they were happily married for the next 61 years until her passing in October 2016. After retiring from football, George and Betty Lou moved to York, PA, calling it home for the next 48 years with their two children.
George survived by his daughter, Sally Tarasovic of Savannah, GA; his son, George K. Tarasovic Jr. of Richmond, VA; his grandchildren Jocelyn Bierman of Savannah, GA, Bailey Tarasovic, Jackson Tarasovic, and Sam Tarasovic, all of Richmond, VA.
George had a great sense of humor; you could not help but smile when you were around him. He was extremely proud of his work with Eddie Kayak to raise money for the York County Special Olympics. Always a gentleman, he loved his family, football, golf, and the YMCA. His friends and family will miss him immensely, but we take solace in knowing that he is once again by the side of his beloved wife, Betty Lou.
George will return to Pittsburgh, PA to be laid to rest.
At this time, there will not be a formal service, condolences can be shared with the family at www.foxandweeks.com
All are welcome to celebrate George's life by sharing stories of how he made you smile.
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, Savannah, GA 912-352-7200.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019