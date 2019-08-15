Services
George L. Eurich


1928 - 2019
George L. Eurich Obituary
George L. Eurich

Carlisle - George L. Eurich, 91, formerly of York, died on Monday, August 13, 2019 at Thornwald Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Delores R. Eurich.

Born on March 8, 1928 in Dillsburg, he was a son of the late George M. and Chloe (Brame) Eurich. George was a supervisor at Dickinson College until his retirement.

Mr. Eurich served our country in the USCG Merchant Marines during WWII.

Services for Mr. Eurich are private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 101 Erford Rd., Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019
