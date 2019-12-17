|
George L. Eveler, III
York - Attorney George L. Eveler III, age 61, died on December 16, 2019, at Magnolias of Lancaster. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Attorney Kristine Kreiser Eveler, and their son, Benjamin G. Eveler and his wife Nicole. George is also survived by his siblings: Andrea Eveler Stanley and her husband Mark; Dawn Persing and her husband Jay, and Jennifer Lloyd. He was preceded in death by his parents, George L. Eveler Jr. and Betty H. Eveler, his brother Bradley Eveler, and brother in law Mark Lloyd. He will be missed by his furry felines and canine companion, Mindy.
George graduated from Red Lion Area High School, Elizabethtown College, and the University of Dayton School of Law. He actively practiced law for 30 years with his family at Eveler & Eveler LLC. George was happiest when working with his power tools, walking on the beach, or being in the middle of a lively conversation with friends and family, preferably with an ice-cold beer in hand. He enjoyed racquetball and skiing.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion, with the Rev. Courtney Erzkus officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. before the service. If you wish to make a memorial contribution, please consider Hospice and Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, Suite 250, York PA 17402, or the York County Bar Foundation, 137 E. Market St., York PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019