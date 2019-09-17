Resources
More Obituaries for George Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Patrick Burns Sr.


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Patrick Burns Sr. Obituary
George Patrick Burns, Sr.

Stewartstown - George Patrick Burns Sr., 66 of Stewartstown, PA, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019.

George was a veteran of the Marine Corps.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Sr. and June Burns; and brothers, Eugene Jr. and Robert Burns.

He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Patricia Burns; daughter, Janna Sites and husband Donald; sons, George Jr. and Robert Burns, and John Capino; and was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.