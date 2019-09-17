|
George Patrick Burns, Sr.
Stewartstown - George Patrick Burns Sr., 66 of Stewartstown, PA, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019.
George was a veteran of the Marine Corps.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Sr. and June Burns; and brothers, Eugene Jr. and Robert Burns.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Patricia Burns; daughter, Janna Sites and husband Donald; sons, George Jr. and Robert Burns, and John Capino; and was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019