George R. Rentzel



York - George R. Rentzel, age 76, of York, died at 5:25 AM Friday, February 15, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services-South.



Born April 14, 1942 in York, a son of the late George W. and Lucy (Hoke) Rentzel, he served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Mr. Rentzel retired from Ettco Tool and Machine Company, Inc. and was a member of the Teamsters Local #243 International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association and was an avid hunter and shooting enthusiast.



Mr. Rentzel is survived by four children, James R. Rentzel, and his companion Jessica Bahn, of Windsor, Kelly Ray of York, Kimberly Sue Wineka of York, and Carolyn L. Glatfelter, and her husband Craig, of Manchester; four granddaughters; three great grandchildren; a brother, Jeff Rentzel, and his wife Threse; and two sisters, Judy Rentzel and Lisa Rentzel. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Pat Rentzel; and a brother, Jerry Rentzel.



Funeral services are scheduled for 6:00 PM Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with ???? officiating. Viewing will be 5-6:00 PM. Full military honors will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary