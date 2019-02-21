|
|
Dr. George S. Blymire, Jr.
Willow Street - Dr. George S. Blymire, Jr., D.D.S., 88, of Willow Street, formerly of Mount Wolf, passed away at 11:24 PM, Sunday, February 17, 2019, at The Glen at Willow Valley in Lancaster. He was the husband of Phyllis (Melhorn) Blymire.
Dr. Blymire was born April 24, 1930, in Mount Wolf and was the son of the late Dr. George S. Blymire, Sr., and Grace (Conway) Blymire.
In 1948, he graduated from Manchester High School, Gettysburg College in 1952, and Temple University with his D.D.S. degree in 1956. He owned and operated his own dental practice at Wheatlyn Dental in Manchester. He was a member of the York Masonic Lodge #266, the American Dental Association, a trustee with the local bank, previously served as a trustee of the United Methodist Church in Mount Wolf, a resident member of the board at Willow Valley Communities, and a member of First Presbyterian Church of York, PA. Dr. Blymire proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
In addition to his wife, Phyllis, Dr. Blymire is survived by his daughters, Julie Blymire of Mount Joy, Pamela McCartney and her husband Thomas of Lititz and Ann Blymire Kim and her husband Henry of Chicago, IL; two grandchildren, Benjamin McCartney and Audrey Kim; his brother, Dr. Ned Blymire and his wife Emelyn of Mount Wolf; his sister Barbara Barton of Dover, and many well loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Donald Barton.
His funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM Monday, February 25, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 225 East Market Street, York, PA.Viewing will be Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf and from 10:30 to 11:00 AM Monday at the church. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery in York. Officiating at the service will be his pastor Allison Beaulieu. A memorial service will be held at Willow Valley with a date and time to be announced in the near future.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider, First Presbyterian Church, 225 East Market Street, York, PA 17401 or to Hopsice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
To share memories of Dr. Blymire please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019