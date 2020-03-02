|
George Sanders
York - George E. Sanders, 74 of York passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 47 years to Celinda J. (Meisenhelter) Sanders whom he married on June 23, 1973.
Born October 30, 1945 in Adamsville, he was a son of the late Germanus B. and Susanna E. (Hykes) Sanders.
George was a proud Navy Veteran and served in Vietnam. He later served as a member of the Red Lion Borough Council. A retiree from General Dynamics in Red Lion, he was always at heart a dairy farmer who could calm any animal and a gardener who could grow any plant. As a father he was the quiet and consistent rock to rely on for anything.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Sanders is survived by 2 sons: George A. Sanders, father of Tucker and Camdan of Red Lion and Ryan S. Sanders and his wife, Angela of Nottingham; 4 sisters: Ina Gladfelter and her husband, Dwight, Bernadette Miller, Roseanne Paules and Mabel Krise, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and other family members.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Elizabeth Steinfelt and Mary Bookmyer.
A graveside committal service to celebrate George's life will be held at 11am on Thursday, March 5th at Red Lion Cemetery; 160 E. Gay St.; Red Lion, PA 17356 with George's nephew, Rev. Matthew Meisenhelter officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Dallastown American Legion Post #605 Honor Guard. Guests are encouraged to arrive at the cemetery by 10:45am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church Food Bank; 220 N. Charles St.; Red Lion, PA 17356 - ATTN: Jack Warntz
Arrangements are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020