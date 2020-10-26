1/1
George Scott Beasley
George Scott Beasley

York - George Scott Beasley, 69, formerly of York, died peacefully on Monday, October 12, in Boise, Idaho, after a lengthy illness.

Scott was the son of Carl Beasley Jr. and Frances (Shook) Beasley. He was born in York and attended local schools until he transferred to the Phelps School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, where he graduated in 1970. He later attended college at the Northwood Institute in Midland, Michigan, where he majored in automotive merchandizing. For many years he was the top salesman at Carl Beasley Ford, a dealership begun by his grandfather in 1941. In the 1990s, He moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland where he split his professional career between automotive sales and radio broadcasting. In retirement, he and wife Peg moved to Kuna, Idaho, where he took delight in photographing wildlife in his back yard. Scott is survived by his loving wife Peg, sons Jon and Chris and his wife Elizabeth; daughter Amy Alaniz, and her husband Fernando; granddaughters Ruby, Ada, and Olivia; a sister Diana and a brother Carl (Hunt).

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Idaho. Service for friends and family will be held virtually later. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Lung Association.




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
