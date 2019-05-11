|
|
George Sipe, Sr.
DOVER - George W. Sipe, Sr., 84 of Dover Twp., passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a viewing from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Chaplain Charles Faber will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Suburban Memorial Gardens in Dover. A flag folding will be performed by York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Born October 15, 1934, in Canton, OH, George was the son of the late Robert and Lola Mae (Nagel) Sipe. He worked as a production foreman for Owens Corning in Kearney, NJ for 30 years before retiring. In retirement he worked for the Starbucks Plant in Manchester for seven years. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, visiting casino's, crafting Christmas villages, and was a Penn State and New York Giants football fan. In 2006 he received an award at the IPA World Power Lifting Championship. He served in the US Marines.
In addition to his wife, Nancy L. (Williams) Sipe of 29 years, Mr. Sipe is survived by his children, George, Jr., Pamela, Deidre; his stepchildren, Albert, Bob, Susan, Barbara, Jimmy, Sam, Richard, Jeffrey, Michael, and Linda; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his three brothers, Robert, Theodore, and James.
Memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 984 Loucks Rd., Suite 1 York, PA 17404. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 11, 2019