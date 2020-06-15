George Thomas Robinson
George Thomas Robinson

Manchester - George T. Robinson of Manchester, PA died Friday, June 12, 2020 at York Hospital.

He was born on May 28, 1938 in McKean County, PA to the parents of Pearl Sidney Robinson and Irene Catherine (Legters) Robinson.

George was a retired businessman involved in the furniture business and auto sales. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church where he served as deacon and developed their food ministry. He was involved in healing ministries in Pennsylvania, Taiwan, and Puerto Rico and mission trips in India.

Among his passions were four-wheeling with his son, napping with Wishbone (his dog), restoring cars, reading the Bible and spiritual/inspirational books, vacationing in Florida, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Pfister) Robinson; his son, Thomas Robinson and his wife, Kelly and grandson, Noah; daughter, Georginia Clary and granddaughter, Moriah; daughter, Christine DiGirolamo and grandchildren, Adam, Kevin, and Nichole; grandchildren, Brian Hawn and Jennifer (Hawn) White, children of his late daughter, Cheryl (Robinson) Hawn; brother, Harold "Fred" Robinson and his wife, Judy of Bradford, PA; and brother, Ron Robinson and his wife, Phyllis Robinson of Georgetown, TX.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York with Rev. Steven C. Almquist officiating. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Human Life Services, 742 South George Street, York, PA 17401 and LifePath Christian Ministries, P.O. Box 1968, York, PA 17405-1968.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
