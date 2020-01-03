|
George Tutino
Manchester Twp. - George Tutino, of Manchester Township, York, PA, 63 years old, died suddenly on New Year's Day at home after a lengthy illness. He was born on January 18, 1956. George is survived by his loving wife, Carol M. (Strine) Tutino, to whom he was married for 43 years. He was the son of the late Joseph V. Tutino and Catherine M. (Raineri) Tutino.
George was a barber for 44 years and the sole proprietor of Tutino's Hair Care, in West York from 1984 to 2017. He was a man of deep faith and devoted to his family. He used his immense talents as a cook to organize numerous benefit dinners for church and other community organizations. George was an avid storyteller and loved his conversations with customers, family and friends. He was a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Assembly #920 and a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #11872. He was a member of the Faith. Action. Victory. Team, which benefits the . He graduated from Dallastown Area High School in 1973, but his zest for knowledge and understanding of the world at large fueled a lifetime of conversation and connection with those he encountered. He started barbering at the age of 16. He is also survived by his children, Julia (Tutino) and husband, Casey J. Fuhrman, of Hanover, PA, and son, Joseph R. Tutino and wife, Helen (Feeley) Tutino, of Catonsville, MD; and one grandson, Vincent O. Tutino. In addition, George is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A viewing will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 W. Market St., York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 219 S. Beaver St., York, PA, with a visitation at the Church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Reverend Keith M. Carroll will be the Celebrant. Interment to follow funeral at Holy Saviour Cemetery, 3420 N. Susquehanna Trail, York.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 231 S. Beaver St., York, PA 17401, or to the , 3001 Gettysburg Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020