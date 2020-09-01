George W. Bixler, III
Dallastown - George W. "Bix" Bixler, 77, passed away at Manor Care Dallastown on August 30, 2020 losing his battle with dementia.
George was born in York on September 5, 1942. He graduated from West York in 1960. He retired from York International in 2002 after 37 years of service. Prior to that he was a salesman for Kinney's and then Newswanger's.
He loved all animals, especially dogs. He loved photography and taking trips, a passion he shared with his son.
He was the son of the late George W. Bixler II and the late Emma A. Forry.
He is survived by a brother, Charles "Bill" Bixler of York, a daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Michael Ness of Dallastown, a daughter-in-law, Michelle Bixler of York, granddaughters, Nicole McDonald of York, Lindzy Anderson and husband Cary of Texas, granddog, Rhylee Ness, great grandsons, Elijah McDonald and Patrick McDonald, a niece and three nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Steven Bixler and his beloved dogs, Bandit and Abby.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Home in West York is in charge of arrangements. As per George's request, there will be no service.
We would like to give a special thank you to all of the wonderful and compassionate caregivers at Manor Care Dallastown.
Memorial contributions may be made to the S.P.C.A or the Alzheimer's Association
or to the ALS Association in memory of his son.