1/1
George W. Bixler Iii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George W. Bixler, III

Dallastown - George W. "Bix" Bixler, 77, passed away at Manor Care Dallastown on August 30, 2020 losing his battle with dementia.

George was born in York on September 5, 1942. He graduated from West York in 1960. He retired from York International in 2002 after 37 years of service. Prior to that he was a salesman for Kinney's and then Newswanger's.

He loved all animals, especially dogs. He loved photography and taking trips, a passion he shared with his son.

He was the son of the late George W. Bixler II and the late Emma A. Forry.

He is survived by a brother, Charles "Bill" Bixler of York, a daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Michael Ness of Dallastown, a daughter-in-law, Michelle Bixler of York, granddaughters, Nicole McDonald of York, Lindzy Anderson and husband Cary of Texas, granddog, Rhylee Ness, great grandsons, Elijah McDonald and Patrick McDonald, a niece and three nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son Steven Bixler and his beloved dogs, Bandit and Abby.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Home in West York is in charge of arrangements. As per George's request, there will be no service.

We would like to give a special thank you to all of the wonderful and compassionate caregivers at Manor Care Dallastown.

Memorial contributions may be made to the S.P.C.A or the Alzheimer's Association or to the ALS Association in memory of his son.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved