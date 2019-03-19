|
George W. Doxzon
Stewartstown - George W. Doxzon passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019 at the Pappus House, York, Pennsylvania at the age of 96.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland on May 24, 1922, he was the son of the late Elmer Mathew Doxzon, and Beulah Miller Doxzon. He was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Evelyn Hine Doxzon, and sisters, Ethel Heubeck, Alma Lilley, Helen Crew, and brother Elmer Doxzon Jr.
George enlisted in the US Navy in 1942 and served in the South Pacific aboard the minesweeper USS Ardent for the duration of the war. In November 1943, while home on leave, he married Evelyn Hine of Baltimore. They enjoyed a loving marriage for seventy-four years, until Evelyn's passing in 2018. In 1955 George and Evelyn moved to Towson, MD. There they raised a daughter Pamela, and two sons, Stephen and Drew. Through those years George was employed by the JJ McDonnell Seafood Company for thirty-five years, managing the operations until his retirement. In 1975 George and Evelyn moved into a 130 year old farmstead. George spent his time renovating the house and property, which was his passion.He also spent time in his wood shop, tinkering and making wood projects for friends and family. George was a member of St. John (Sadlers) Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Stewartstown Lions Club and Past President. George's final time was spent at Pappus House, where he was cared for by a loving staff and volunteers.
He is survived by his daughter Pamela Doxzon Ailes and her husband David of Springfield, Ohio, son Stephen Doxzon and his wife Jennifer Newhart of Lake Placid, New York, son Drew Doxzon, Sr. and his wife Deborah of Stewartstown, PA, five grandchildren, Jason Heeter, Alan Davies, Jessica Linebaugh, and Drew Randall Doxzon, Jr. and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Jane Heeter.
A celebration of his life will be held in late Spring. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Pappus House, 253 Cherry St. York, PA, 17402. Donations are tax deductible.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019