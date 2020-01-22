|
|
George W. Schneider
Wellsville - George W. Schneider, 86, entered into rest at 5:25 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Erlyne "Casey" L. (Etter) Schneider. The couple celebrated 63 years of marriage on April 29, 2019.
Born January 5, 1934 in York, George was the son of the late George H. and Virginia (Gates) Schneider.
He graduated from Dover High School in 1951 and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
George retired from Burroughs Corporation in Harrisburg where he worked as a field engineer.
He was a longtime member of the York Hiking Club and enjoyed traveling all over the world with his wife to photograph wild flowers, with a passion for wild orchids. George was also a lifelong outdoorsman and avid hunter.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters; Sue Schneider, Beth Fitzpatrick and husband Kerry, all of Dover, and Lee Ann Shanabrough of Wellsville. Also by six grandchildren; Alex Fitzpatrick, Addison Gingrich and his wife Kara, Thierry Gingrich, Presley Shanabrough, Brooke Shanabrough and Paris Shanabrough; a great grandson, Loki Spangler and a great grandson on the way.
Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family. Services are private, with burial in Warrington Friends Cemetery, Wellsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in George's name to Hospice & Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, Suite 250, York, PA 17402.
www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020