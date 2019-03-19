|
George W. Snyder
Shiloh - George W. Snyder, 100, passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Colonial Manor. Born in York on March 4, 1919 he was the son of the late William and Cora (Frey) Snyder. George was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Alma E. (Shelley) Snyder.
George was employed by Northern Radio and later by Sandvik, Inc., both located in North York. He was an active member of St. Luke United Methodist Church and Messiah United Methodist Church, where he was a trustee for many years. George loved to restore antique cars and to create oil paintings in his spare time. He also enjoyed helping his children whenever the need arose.
George leaves behind a daughter Teresa Strickler and a son Rod Snyder, and his wife Sally. He is also survived by his grandchildren Julie Saragosa and Andrew Snyder, and his wife Lori, as well as four great-grandchildren. George was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
A celebration of George's life will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00am from Messiah United Methodist Church, 1300 North Beaver Street, York, with his pastor, Robert Vizthum, officiating. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in George's memory to Messiah United Methodist Church, 1300 North Beaver Street, York, PA 17404, would be appreciated.
The family would like to offer a word of appreciation to Sandy Cunningham for her home care and to the staff of Colonial Manor (Rosemount Section) for the kind care given to George.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019