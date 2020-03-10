|
|
George W. Snyder
YORK - George Wilson Snyder (Butch), 78, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Peggy Ann (Zarfos) Snyder for 59 years. George was born June 28, 1942 in Violet Hill and was the son of Oran and June (Spangler) Snyder. He was a graduate of Red Lion High School, class of 1960.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister Vonetta Grove (Bonnie), sister-in-law Jane Courtade, brother-in-law Gary Courtade, a daughter Jill and her husband Rick Anders, a son Matthew Snyder, a granddaughter Rubylynn Snyder, 3 nephews Jeffrey Grove, Steven Grove and Michael Courtade, 1 niece Melissa Courtade, 5 grandnephews, 2 grandnieces, and 3 great grandnieces
George loved to crab in Rehoboth, Delaware and had many friends in the Port Delmarva Community. He was a 54-year member at Yorkshire United Methodist Church and served as the Chairman of the Worship Committee for several years.
George was a professional truck driver for 42 years and participated in many safe-driver truck rodeos winning many Pennsylvania state titles and 1 national title. He was a CDL examiner for Pennsylvania through York County School of Technology.
George also bowled for the Eagles and Strikers at Laser Alleys and helped with BINGO at Longstown Village.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11AM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Yorkshire United Methodist Church, 125 Edgewood Rd, York. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Dr. Bradley Brown. A viewing will be held from 10-11AM, Saturday at the church. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking friends to consider a donation to Yorkshire United Methodist Church, 125 Edgewood Road, York, PA 17402.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020