Georgette O'Sullivan
York - Georgette O'Sullivan, 91, of York, PA, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at Rest Haven nursing Home, York, PA. Born September 13, 1928, in Paris, France, she was a daughter of the late George Voinier and Romaine Voinier nee Cajun.
Georgette was truly a most loving, lively, and amusing force in life. She will always be fondly remembered and missed by all who were fortunate to have her in their lives. Adieu Georgette.
Surviving are her daughter, Patricia; son-in-law, Lou; son, Shawn; grandson; Nicholas; granddaughter, Briana and husband Bryan; and her great-grandson, Dylan.
She was also predeceased by granddaughter, Daniella.
Per her wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020