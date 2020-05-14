|
Georgette V. Gillman
York Twp. - Georgette V. Gillman, age 80, of York Township, York, died at 7:35 PM, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late James W. Gillman.
Born March 29, 1940, in York, she was the daughter of the late George and Daisy (Wenzl) Trimmer. Mrs. Gillman retired from Kohl's Department Store, and was a member of the White Rose V.F.W. Post #556.
Mrs. Gillman is survived by a daughter, Stacy S. Martin, of York; a grandson, Craig A. Martin; and a brother, Gene Trimmer, and his wife Pat. She was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Gillman; and a brother, Vernon Trimmer.
Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2020