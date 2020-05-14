Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgette Gillman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgette V. Gillman


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgette V. Gillman Obituary
Georgette V. Gillman

York Twp. - Georgette V. Gillman, age 80, of York Township, York, died at 7:35 PM, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late James W. Gillman.

Born March 29, 1940, in York, she was the daughter of the late George and Daisy (Wenzl) Trimmer. Mrs. Gillman retired from Kohl's Department Store, and was a member of the White Rose V.F.W. Post #556.

Mrs. Gillman is survived by a daughter, Stacy S. Martin, of York; a grandson, Craig A. Martin; and a brother, Gene Trimmer, and his wife Pat. She was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Gillman; and a brother, Vernon Trimmer.

Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
Download Now