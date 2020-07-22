Georgia R. ParksNew Freedom - Georgia R. Parks, 88, of New Freedom passed away surrounded by family on July 20, 2020. She was the loving wife of Cleveland "Cleve" G. Parks for over 66 years.Georgia loved to cook and garden, canning many of the vegetables she grew. She also loved to fish and hunt. She was an amazing lady with a great sense of humor and was always smiling and laughing.In addition to her husband, Georgia is survived by her children George C. Parks, Randy L. Parks, Bonnie (Parks) Rohrbaugh, Wilma J. Burton, and Cleveland G. Parks, Jr.; grandchildren Rebecca Burton, Allison Burton and Gabrielle Parks; and sisters Margaret Michaud and Anna Mae Burton. She is preceded in death by her parents and an infant child.A public graveside service will occur at 10 AM on Monday July 27 at St. Paul (Hametown) Lutheran Cemetery, 11894 Susquehanna Trail South, Glen Rock, PA 17327 across from the church. Family and friends will be encouraged to wear masks and social distance appropriately while gathering for the outdoor service. Online condolences and directions to the service can also be found at