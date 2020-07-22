1/1
Georgia R. Parks
Georgia R. Parks

New Freedom - Georgia R. Parks, 88, of New Freedom passed away surrounded by family on July 20, 2020. She was the loving wife of Cleveland "Cleve" G. Parks for over 66 years.

Georgia loved to cook and garden, canning many of the vegetables she grew. She also loved to fish and hunt. She was an amazing lady with a great sense of humor and was always smiling and laughing.

In addition to her husband, Georgia is survived by her children George C. Parks, Randy L. Parks, Bonnie (Parks) Rohrbaugh, Wilma J. Burton, and Cleveland G. Parks, Jr.; grandchildren Rebecca Burton, Allison Burton and Gabrielle Parks; and sisters Margaret Michaud and Anna Mae Burton. She is preceded in death by her parents and an infant child.

A public graveside service will occur at 10 AM on Monday July 27 at St. Paul (Hametown) Lutheran Cemetery, 11894 Susquehanna Trail South, Glen Rock, PA 17327 across from the church. Family and friends will be encouraged to wear masks and social distance appropriately while gathering for the outdoor service. Online condolences and directions to the service can also be found at

www.HartensteinCares.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Paul (Hametown) Lutheran Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Dear Cousins, our deepest sympathy to all of you at this time. May the Lord give each of you extra Comfort , Grace and Strength through these days and days ahead. From the Halsey families, Anderson families in many states. God bless and keep and surround you with His love. Richard and Theresa Halsey , Lois Halsey Canfield
Richard Halsey
Family
