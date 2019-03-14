Services
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Gerald A. Young Obituary
Gerald A. Young

York - Gerald A. Young, 85, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Manor Care North. He was the husband of Magdalena (JeDele) Young of York.

Mr. Young was born in York, Thursday, August 31, 1933, son of the late Charles and Erma Mae (Dietz) Young, Sr.

He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Gerald retired from York International in the experimental lab after 30 years of service. He was a member of Grace Fellowship Church, a life member of VFW Post 7234 of Delaware and Local Union 1872.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Lori Hartlaub of Coatesville and Heather Young of Blue Bell; two granddaughters, Elizabeth Ashcraft and Katherine Hartlaub; a brother, Charles Young, Jr., and a sister, Charlotte Kelly.

All services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019
