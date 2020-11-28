Gerald Anthony Hughes
Easton, MD - Gerald Anthony Hughes, beloved father, peacefully passed away on Wednesday November 25, 2020.
He is survived by his three children, Craig Hughes, Rhona Hughes Wendler and Lyndsay Hughes Comery; and his four grandchildren, Chloe Wendler, Katie Wendler, Ivy Comery and Duncan Comery.
Gerald (or Gerry as everyone called him) was born in Glasgow in Scotland. He studied electrical engineering and worked in the shipyards of Glasgow outfitting ships with their electrical systems. However his first love was sales and marketing, and he, to his parents chagrin, switched to what became a lifelong career. He was recognized later in his career for his efforts by the Chartered Institute of Marketing, becoming a fellow of that organization.
Gerry met his wife, Jean, while playing tennis and they became engaged on the top deck of a #42 Glasgow Corporation bus. They were married in 1960 and spent 57 incredible years together before her passing in 2017. They emigrated to the USA in 1981 with their three children and retired to Easton, MD in 2000 from York, PA.
Gerry loved his family deeply, and his love extended to his friends and his community. He was a volunteer with many organizations on the Eastern Shore including serving as a docent at the Chesapeake Maritime Museum (history was a particular passion for him) and as a leader in the St. Andrew's society of the Eastern shore, 'addressing the Haggis' at Burns night suppers. He enjoyed golf, especially playing with his wife even when she turned out to have a greater talent on the links than him. They both enjoyed a glass of wine on their porch critiquing swearing golfers on the course next to their home at the Easton Club.
Funeral and burial will be private, with a memorial mass to be said when we can all get together again safely.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
