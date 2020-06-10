Gerald Bitzel Sr.Mount Wolf - Gerald "Jerry" Bitzel Sr., 83, of Mount Wolf, died Monday morning, June 8th, at Manor Care Kingston Court of York.Born January 9, 1937, in York, he was the son of the late Charles S. and Anna M. (Landis) Bitzel.He was predeceased by his first wife Beverly, with whom he had five children: John, Sue, Walter, Barry, and Beth. Upon Beverly's passing, Gerry met his wife of 51 years, Mary, and together they had their son Gerald Jr.He was employed as a welder with Temco-Veyor and a groundskeeper with Manchester Union Cemetery, as well as serving as sexton for Christ Lutheran Church of Starview. He also managed several side businesses, including lawnmower repair and firewood sales.Family was his greatest joy in life; he charmed his children and grandchildren alike with funny sayings, an infectious smile, and a large and generous heart. He enjoyed dancing, whether taking a spin around the dance floor with his wife or attempting the chicken dance at family gatherings. As a city boy turned farmer, he loved working on the land and being outdoors.As a beloved member of his community, he was a devoted congregant of Christ Lutheran Church of Starview. Jerry also faithfully headed up the breakfast crew at Manchester Family Café, where he enjoyed coffee and conversation.He is predeceased by his wives Beverly and Mary Bitzel, his son Barry Bitzel, and his brother Roger Bitzel. He is survived by sons John Bitzel, Walter Bitzel, and Gerald Bitzel Jr., daughters Sue Baugher and Beth Hull, and his sister Dolores Brown. He is also survived by 5 loving grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.Jerry will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Services will not be held at this time; further arrangements will be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to The William E. Little Funeral Home of 60 S Main St, Manchester, PA 17345.Memorial contributions may be sent to Olivia's House, 830 S. George St., York, PA 17403 or Christ Lutheran Church of Starview, 4600 N. Sherman St. Ext., Mt. Wolf, PA 17347.