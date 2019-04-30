Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Interment
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Cramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Jerry" Cramer


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald "Jerry" Cramer

York - Gerald "Jerry" Cramer, 93, of York, died Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was the husband of Marilyn "Lynn" (Landman) Cramer, with whom he celebrated a 65th wedding anniversary this past June 21st.

Interment services will be held at 10:00 AM May 16, 2019, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA 17003 with full military honors. Officiating at the service will be Rabbi Jeffrey Astrachan. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is handling the arrangements.

Born in Harrisburg, on October 4, 1925, he was a son of the late Philip and Fannie (Sneidman) Cramer.

Jerry was a veteran of World War II, proudly serving as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army with the 346th Infantry Regiment of the 87th Infantry Division and was awarded the Purple Heart and three Bronze Battle Stars.

He was the owner/operator of City Floors in York, for many years, in which his sister-in-law Evelyn Mercur was his secretary and sales person. Above all he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Besides his wife he leaves two daughters, Lisa Cramer and her husband Marty Smith, Cheryl Cramer; a son, Jeff Cramer; a grandson, Dan Cramer Smith and a brother, Dr. Richard Cramer, his wife, Jane Gabin and their family. He was predeceased by a son Jay David Cramer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Helping Hand, 412 West King Street, York, Pa 17401 or to a veteran's organization of your choice.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now