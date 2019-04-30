|
Gerald "Jerry" Cramer
York - Gerald "Jerry" Cramer, 93, of York, died Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was the husband of Marilyn "Lynn" (Landman) Cramer, with whom he celebrated a 65th wedding anniversary this past June 21st.
Interment services will be held at 10:00 AM May 16, 2019, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA 17003 with full military honors. Officiating at the service will be Rabbi Jeffrey Astrachan. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is handling the arrangements.
Born in Harrisburg, on October 4, 1925, he was a son of the late Philip and Fannie (Sneidman) Cramer.
Jerry was a veteran of World War II, proudly serving as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army with the 346th Infantry Regiment of the 87th Infantry Division and was awarded the Purple Heart and three Bronze Battle Stars.
He was the owner/operator of City Floors in York, for many years, in which his sister-in-law Evelyn Mercur was his secretary and sales person. Above all he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Besides his wife he leaves two daughters, Lisa Cramer and her husband Marty Smith, Cheryl Cramer; a son, Jeff Cramer; a grandson, Dan Cramer Smith and a brother, Dr. Richard Cramer, his wife, Jane Gabin and their family. He was predeceased by a son Jay David Cramer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Helping Hand, 412 West King Street, York, Pa 17401 or to a veteran's organization of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019