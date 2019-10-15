Services
Gerald E. Heiss

Gerald E. Heiss Obituary
Gerald E. Heiss

Red Lion - Gerald E. "Slick" Heiss, 78, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Connie J. (Smith) Heiss to whom he was married for 57 years.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 220 N. Charles Street, Red Lion with his pastor, The Rev. Courtney Erzkus officiating. A visitation will be held from 10-11:00 AM Friday at the Church. Burial will be in Red Lion Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Born November 9, 1940 in Dallastown, a son of the late Alverta (Heiss) Snellbaker, he was a 1958 graduate of York Catholic High School. Mr. Heiss retired from Fruehauf Trailer Corp. in Middletown after more than 20 years of service. Jerry was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and enjoyed hunting, tending to his yard and working on computers.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Heiss is survived by a daughter, Jaime A. and husband Lloyd W. Herr, III of Mountville; a son, Jeremy D. Heiss of York; two grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 220 N. Charles St., Red Lion, PA 17356.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
