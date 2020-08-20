Gerald E."Jerry" Jacobs, Sr.York - Gerald (Jerry) E. Jacobs Sr., 75 of York Pa. was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on August 17, 2020 at York Hospital surrounded by his family. Jerry was born in Hanover, Pa on July 21st, 1945, son of Carl E and Jean Jacobs. Jerry graduated in 1963 from Bermudian Spring High School in York Springs. After graduation Jerry worked at AMF plant in York and was vice president of the Union in York County. In 1973, Jerry started the Jacobs Brothers Television Ministry and promoted gospel concerts at the York Fairgrounds in Memorial Hall, the All Night Gospel Sing in the North at Valley View Park and at the Kings Kids Camp. In the next 43 years more than 150 Gospel Groups blessed people with the finest music on earth, gospel music! He helped found various Christian Television Stations and Networks including Channel 49 in Red Lion, channel 68 in Chambersburg and the global broadcast of Keystone Inspirational Network. He hosted a program called" Keystone on the Line" which aired "live" reaching 40 million homes with a call in Prayer Line. At the time of his passing Jerry was still producing The Praise Center show and the Jacobs Brothers program. His TV ministries, radio programs and gospel music concerts have reached millions of people around the world with the gospel of Jesus Christ.Jerry and his son Jerry Jr. produced and directed thousands of Christian television shows, documentaries, and commercials. Television and media were an expression of his heart to bring people into the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. On October 26, 2019, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Jerry was inducted into The Southern Gospel Music Association's Hall of Fame for his life work in the promotion of Gospel Music through television and radio.At the ceremony Jerry said. "As long as the Lord gives us strength, we will continue to proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ through Gospel Music."He was a kind and loving partner to his spouse Susan (Susie) R. Jacobs, as well as an amazing father to their six children. Jerry Jacobs Jr. and (wife Kristin) of New Cumberland, Susie Jacobs Andrews (and husband Shawn) of Dillsburg, Michelle Jacobs of York, Kristen Jacobs Mondick of Mechanicsburg, Michael Jacobs of York, Paul Jacobs (and wife Amanda) of Dallastown. Jerry was the proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.He is also survived by 5 brothers and 1 sister. Bob Jacobs (Mechancisburg), John Jacobs (Palmyra), Richard Jacobs (South Carolina), Donna Jacobs (New Cumberland), James Jacobs (Mechanicsburg), Michael Jacobs (Dillsburg) and was preceded in death by brother Jeffrey Jacobs and sister Jeanne Jacobs.Jerry was known for his resilience and strength and overcame several health challenges over the last year. He was a visionary and a kingdom builder who believed that "we can do everything through Christ who gives us strength." His continual hope was that people would come to know Christ. He was known for his generosity and would not hesitate to help others. Jerry had the heart of Christ and it was not uncommon for him to stop everything that he was doing and pray for his friends and family. The impact and legacy that he leaves his family and friends is truly extraordinary and quite remarkable.A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday August 25th, 2020 at The Pentecostals of York Church, 3920 Farm Drive, York Pa. 17402. Visitation is from 9 am to 11 am with a Funeral Service following at 11 am. Burial is at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Officiating the service will be Bishop Jerry Tipton. All family and friends are welcome to attend. Due to Covid-19, masks are encouraged while moving around the church.Donations and contributions to further the television ministry can be made in memory of Jerry E. Jacobs to "J and S Video Productions Company, Inc" and mailed to 211 Pauline Dr., #302, York Pa 17402.